Bapu Museum reflects glory of Andhra

The Bapu Museum located in the heart of Vijayawada on MG Road is one of the biggest and important museums in the state with largest collection of antiquities which are dated back to 10,00,000 BC. (Ten Lakh BC) Wide variety of artifacts, sculptures, weapons, paintings, pottery, plaques and many other valuable monuments are showcased in the Bapu Museum for the visitors.

Bapu Museum was renamed in the memory of the renowned film director, illustrator, cartoonist, author and film director Bapu. The Andhra Pradesh government has constructed new building after bifurcation of the State and sanctioned funds for its development, installation of antiquities, construction of galleries etc. and showcasing the sculptures, weapons, pots and other artifacts.

The museum is maintained by the department of archeology and museums, Government of Andhra Pradesh. Bapu Museum was previously known as Victoria Museum, which was constructed in 1887. The Museum houses the rock cut weapons used by mankind for thousands of years.

The artifacts in the Bapu Museum mirror the ethos and values of the people lived in Andhra for many centuries. Many sculptures and bronzes showcased in the Bapu museum were collected from various places of Coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema and Telangan districts.

These sculptures, inscriptions, sthupas, idols, weapons and other artifacts radiates various aspects of the socio, economic and religious spheres of the various dynasties that ruled Andhra region for many centuries.

A visit to the Museum enlightens the view on the history, culture, traditions and the heritage of the Andhra people and civilizations that exists for many centuries. The Bapu museum, which was previous known as Victoria museum, is undoubtedly one of the important attractions in Vijayawada.

Sculptures related Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism are worth mentioning. Scores of sthupas, sculptures, inscriptions dated back to 2nd BC are housed in the Bapu Museum. Idols of Lord Gautam Buddha, Lord Vardhamaan Mahaveer Jain, sculptures of Hindu gods and goddesses were carved from the black and green marbles many centuries ago were put on display in the Museum.

The visitors can see scores of weapons dated back to 18th century to 15th century and found in various places of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Daggers, swords, shields, guns, pistols, revolvers, arrows, bows, Cannons, Cannon shells, Cannon balls etc are well protected and preserved for many decades by the department of archeology and museum are in safe custody of the department at Bapu museum. The visitors can see the craftsmanship of the artistes, who deftly made various types of weapons, shields, cannons, balls, shells etc.

Historian E Siva Nagi Reddy said the notable point about the Bapu Museum is the new building was built as the replica of the old Victoria building, which was constructed with Indo-European architecture. He said the Museum is the collection of precious antiquities that reflect the culture, religion and traditions of Andhra for many centuries.

The Museum is also collection of hundreds of antiquities. Terracotta, Stucco arts and Beads are another attraction in the Museum. The objects made of clay and other materials are intact for several hundred years and in safe custody of museum.

These objects, which were preserved for several hundred and thousand years from generation to generations can be seen in Vijayawada. A senior officer working in the department of Archeology and Museums said more antiquities will be added to Bapu Museum and efforts were on to make it one of the prominent museums in the State.