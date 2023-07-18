Live
Best performance can be achieved in a stress-free environment: Expert
Ongole: The Jahnavi NEET Academy in Ongole conducted personality development classes for their students through motivation speaker and corporate trainer Dr Radhakrishna of Visakhapatnam, here on Monday.
Speaking on the topic ‘Unlock Your Potential’, Dr Radhakrishna explained the tips and tricks on how to bring their potential to use, how to plan their academics and how to implement the plan by following simple yet powerful methods. He explained the approaches to get better marks and results by keeping themselves cool and stress-free in a simple manner to understand by every student.
Academy director P Janardhan and principal Chitra thanked Dr Radhakrishna and announced that they would continue the motivational classes for their student every month, to make them motivated and disciplined to achieve their goals.