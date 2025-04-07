BJP celebrates foundation day

Vijayawada: Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated the 46th Foundation Day at the State party office here on Sunday. Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary was the chief guest and hoisted the party flag.

Several hundred party leaders and functionaries attended the foundation day and greeted one another. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Chowdary said the party faced a lot of struggles since its formation in 1980.

He said the BJP had achieved remarkable success winning more than 300 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 from the two seats it had in Lok Sabha.

The MLA said the BJP has the highest number of workers and it is the biggest political party in the world. He said the BJP was trying to set the Indian economy on the right track and to make India the third largest economy in the world.

BJP leaders Madhukar Ji, G Devanand, Shaik Baji, Paturi Nagabhushanam, Adduri Sriram, Lanka Dinakar and functionaries attended the celebrations.