BJP celebrates victory of NDA in AP

Vijayawada: BJP leaders and functionaries celebrated the victory of NDA in the state Assembly elections on Tuesday at the state party office. The counting of votes for the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls were held on Tuesday and the NDA candidates won landslide victory in the state.

The BJP cadre burst the crackers and distributed sweets at the state BJP state office soon after trends were available. BJP Andhra Pradesh affairs co-incharge Siddharthnath Singh cut the cake at the party office.

Addressing the party workers, Siddharthnath Singh said the NDA registered victory in Andhra Pradesh due to the implementation of developmental works by the BJP at the Centre. He said the Telugu people have supported the BJP. The Andhra Pradesh will develop due to the double engine sarkar, he said and stated that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will assume office as the CM of Andhra Pradesh and Narendra Modi as the PM of India for the third time. BJP leaders V Suryanarayana Raju, state general secretary Madhukar, state general secretary Bitra Sivannarayana, BJP state media in-charge Paturi Nagabhushanam, BJP chief state official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar and other leaders and functionaries were present.