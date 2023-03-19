BJP demands immediate aid to rain-hit farmers

BJP state president Somu Veerraju demanded that the state government announce a relief package for the farmers who lost their crop due to incessant and untimely rains across the state. He said paddy, black gram and horticulture crops in around 2 lakh acre were damaged because of the rains. In a letter to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday, Veerraju demanded taking up of crop loss assessment and provision of financial assistance to the farmers immediately.





He wanted the government to conduct field level crop damage estimations and announcement of compensation to affected farmers. He said chili crop stocks which were in the field were soaked and added that tobacco, groundnut and turmeric crops were also severely damaged in Guntur, Bapatla, Ongole and Nellore, Vizianagaram.

"Papaya, mango, maize and other horticulture crops were also affected in many districts. I am requesting the government to support all these farmers by giving the money immediately. Besides, sheep and goats have also died due to lightning strikes and these farmers too must be supported. In an agriculture-based state, the government's primary duty should be to support the farmers," Veerraju added.











