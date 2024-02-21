BJP govt accused of ruining institutions, democracy

Vijayawada: CPI national secretary K Narayana alleged that the BJP-led Union government is ruining the institutions like Enforcement Directorate and CBI in the country and conducting raids on the leaders of the Opposition parties only.

He said Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia has been in jail for more than a year and the raids are being conducted continuously on the leaders of the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

He said the BJP government is threatening the opposition parties in the country and expressed concern that there is a threat to Indian democracy from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Narayana addressed a seminar conducted by the two Left parties CPI and CPM at the MBVK Bhavan on Tuesday on the current political scenario in the country. Leaders of the Left parties, Congress party, Jai Bharat Party, Aam Aadmi Party and civil society organisations attended the seminar.

He said the ED conducted raids on the opposition leaders in Jharkhand, Maharashtra and other parts of India adding that these institutions stop raids when the opposition leaders join the BJP.

The CPI leader came down heavily on the BJP government stating that public sector undertakings are privatised and the BJP government has not constructed a single irrigation project in the country in 10 years and no public sector undertaking has been set up in the country.

He alleged the BJP betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh and Special Category Status was not accorded to the state. “The Central government is not sanctioning funds for the Polavaram project and for the development of backward regions as mentioned in the AP bifurcation Act. BJP is the biggest enemy of the people of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao said the TDP and Jana Sena alliance is total confusion.

The two parties never criticised the BJP government on the SCS and for not fulfilling the assurances given to the state in bifurcation Act, he pointed out.

Congress leader and special invitee to the Congress Working Committee Gidugu Rudra Raju alleged the BJP government is looting the country like East India company exploited the country.

He said sea ports, airports and many other national properties were handed over to industrialist Adani under the BJP rule. He said the Congress will extend full support to the Left parties.

Rudra Raju said the Congress is committed to

fulfilling the assurances

given to the people of Andhra Pradesh in the bifurcation Act.

He said the Andhra Pradesh Congress leaders earlier met the CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja and other national leaders of Left parties and sought the co-operation between the INDIA alliance parties. He said TDP, YSRCP and Pawan Kalyan are with the BJP.

Former minister and farmers leader Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao and

others also spoke on the

occasion.

Jai Bharat Party chief

V V Lakshminarayana and the leaders of AAP, Forward Black and other parties attended the seminar. The leaders vowed to work together in the ensuing

Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.