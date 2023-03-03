BJP slams govt for failure on employment front

Vijayawada: BJP said the Global Investors Summit (GIS) which is scheduled to start on March 3 would not benefit Andhra Pradesh and questioned how the investors would come to AP without having the necessary resources here. Addressing a press conference state BJP office here on Thursday state party official spokesperson Chandu Sambasiva Rao alleged that the state government seemed to have failed in managing human resources of the state and added that youth in the state were deprived of employment opportunities completely. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been working for the welfare of farmers since 2014 and the Centre introduced 24 schemes to make agriculture profitable in the country. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to give Rs 12,500 per year under input subsidy to the farmers, but has been giving only Rs 7,000 thus reneging on his promise, he alleged.





Criticising the government for spending crores of rupees on advertising, Sambasiva Rao said farmers would have benefited if that amount was spent on them. He said they had won north-eastern states results of which were announced on Thursday only through development mantra. Expressing confidence that the BJP would win three MLC seats in AP, he said that the party would continue the election campaign till March 13 and explain the failure of the YSRCP government to voters. He flayed the government for misusing power in the MLC elections.



