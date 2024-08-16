  • Menu
Blood donation camp conducted

Guntur: Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed said blood donation in emergency situations saves lives.

He participated in the blood donation camp conducted by the Companionship organization in Guntur East Assembly constituency on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the people to come forward to donate blood and explained the significance of blood donation. The organisers collected 200 units of blood in the camp which will be donated to the thalassemia blood bank.

