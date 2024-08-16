Live
Just In
Blood donation camp conducted
Highlights
Guntur: Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed said blood donation in emergency situations saves lives.He participated in the blood donation camp conducted...
Guntur: Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed said blood donation in emergency situations saves lives.
He participated in the blood donation camp conducted by the Companionship organization in Guntur East Assembly constituency on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, he urged the people to come forward to donate blood and explained the significance of blood donation. The organisers collected 200 units of blood in the camp which will be donated to the thalassemia blood bank.
