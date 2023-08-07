Bonda flays cops for failure to act against ‘YSRCP rowdies’

Vijayawada: TDP politburo member and former MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao questioned why the police failed to take action on the ‘YSRCP rowdies’, who attacked the convoy of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu during his tour in Chittoor district.

Addressing the media at his office here on Sunday, Bonda Uma alleged that the YSRCP leaders have incited thousands of YSRCP workers to attack the convoy. He said there was no meeting of Naidu in Tammallapalli and Punganuru as per the TDP schedule. He alleged thousands of YSRCP supporters gathered on the roads with iron rods and sticks to attack the convoy of Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Bonda Uma said that the police have house arrested TDP leaders and created many hurdles when the TDP leaders went to the DGP office to submit representations.

He said the TDP leaders submitted a representation to State Governor Abdul Nazeer on the failures of the police to prevent attacks on the TDP cadre. He questioned, “Who gave permission to the YSRCP rowdies to roam on the roads when a leader with Z Plus category toured and conducted public meetings during his visits to irrigation projects.” The TDP leader said the police must remember that those, who commit mistakes, must pay the price. He said the TDP will form the next government in the state after 2024 Assembly elections and would punish the guilty who harassed the TDP cadre. TDP state secretary Navaneetam Sambasiva Rao, leaders L Sairam Goud, P Trimurthy Raju and others present in the press meet.