Listen to people’s grievances, CM tells police

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday held a meeting with senior police officers, including DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi, and reviewed the law and order situation in the State.

During the meeting, he asked the police to listen to the grievances of the people, the DGP said. “The Chief Minister has instructed us to provide quality services and listen to the grievances of people coming to police stations,” Sarangi told reporters after the meeting.

The Chief Minister was apprised of several law and order issues and the functioning of the police force in the State, the DGP said. Apart from Sarangi, additional director generals Sanjay Kumar, R K Sharma, Arun Bothra and Amitabh Thakur were present there, besides several other officers. On Friday, Majhi held a review meeting in which he was apprised of the situation in different sectors. Speaking to the press, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said it was a formal meeting of high-level officers with the Chief Minister. Deputy chief ministers K V Singh Deo and Prabhati Parida were also present at Friday’s meeting.



Presentations were made at the meeting on different aspects of the State, including its geographical status, economic affairs, ongoing welfare schemes, projects in the pipeline and investment proposals, among others.

Jena said the Chief Minister and the Deputy CMs were apprised about the challenges before the State as well.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Finance Secretary Vishal Dev and Agriculture Secretary Arabind Padhee were among those who made presentations at the meeting.