Mom-Approved Philly Family Itinerary

In Philadelphia, activities and experiences cater to visitors of all ages. With its wealth of family-friendly activities and attractions, Philadelphia ensures that every moment spent together is filled with joy, laughter, and love. From engaging outdoor activities to enriching cultural experiences and indulgent culinary delights, this itinerary promises an array of options to ensure that every member enjoys the best of what the day has to offer, both as a family and an individual.

Day 1

A West Philadelphia, favorite, the all-ages Please Touch Museum is where visitors can interact and learn from whimsical exhibits. Next, make your way to the Philadelphia Zoo, the nation’s oldest and one of the world’s best. The innovative Zoo360 experience allows tigers, gorillas, and other animals to climb overhead as you move between exhibits. Refuel with lunch at one of the themed eateries, such as the Urban Green open-air food marketplace.

Head back downtown and visit a Philadelphia treasure and one of the nation’s top science museums. Inspired by Benjamin Franklin and home to his national memorial, The Franklin Institute is known for its all-ages, hands-on exploration of key science concepts. The museum’s exhibits include a giant walk-through heart, planetarium, immersive brain exhibit, and more that provide opportunities for mothers and children to bond as part of a new learning experience.

Take a short stroll to the east and explore life-size dioramas and fossils at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, the first natural sciences museum in the Americas. Then glance behind the scenes of the nation’s largest producer of coins at the free-to-visit U.S. Mint and shop for limited-edition coins and other souvenirs at the gift shop. Afterwards, join Mural Arts Philadelphia for a tour of the nation’s largest public art program. Learn about a citywide movement that has resulted in thousands of colorful murals in neighborhoods throughout the city. The Parkway Museums District boasts a kid-friendly lineup of reservation-free pubs, taquerias, and pizza parlors, including Pizzeria Vetri and Iron Chef Jose Garces’ Buena Onda Tacos.

Day 2

Begin the day with an adventure through America’s maritime history at the Independence Seaport Museum. Interact with hands-on exhibits inside the museum, then explore one of the two historic ships docked nearby. Visit in the summer months to enjoy on-water programming, including the ability to cruise around Penn’s Landing in a paddleboat or rowboat.

Hop aboard the RiverLink Ferry to sail across the Delaware River to Adventure Aquarium which is home to over 8,000 marine animals, including the largest shark collection in the Northeast. Cruise back across the river and find a table in Society Hill. Restaurants, cafes, and ice cream trim the cobblestone streets of this historic district. Starr Restaurant’s Pizzeria Stella offers classic pizza options for younger eaters, with creative toppings such as egg, goat cheese, and black truffle for adults.

It is a short walk to Old City where you can explore the Betsy Ross House. There is quite a bit to learn about the US flag as you tour upholsterer Betsy Ross’ former home along Arch Street. Stay in Old City and explore the greatest contributions of Jewish Americans at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. The Museum’s Only in America Gallery honors Leonard Bernstein, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Steven Spielberg, and other extraordinary Jewish Americans who left their mark on the world. Philadelphia has family-friendly mainstays for every type of culinary craving. The seasonal West Philadelphia restaurant Sunset Social serves a menu of milkshakes, fries, burgers, and more. It is located at Cira Green, a 1.5-acre rooftop park that offers unbeatable views of the Center City skyline and offers plenty of picnic-perfect lawns.

Day 3

A quick car or train ride from Center City brings you to Morris Arboretum. This 92-acre arboretum is bursting with year-round greenery and plenty of kid-approved activities, including a 50-foot-high canopy walk. Next, stroll the leafy streets of Chestnut Hill and neighboring Mt. Airy for family-friendly restaurants and cafes. Be sure to visit a few toy stores and boutiques along the way.

Back in downtown Philadelphia, study the interactive exhibits of the African American Museum in Philadelphia. This is the nation’s first institution dedicated to the lives and works of African Americans. Located nearby, Franklin Square is a Philadelphia classic, brimming with playgrounds, mini golf, and a carousel. The nearly two-century-old fountain puts on a memorable show throughout the year and a can’t-miss holiday light show in the winter.

Do not forget to spend part of the day at a live sporting event in South Philadelphia. You can root for the Phillies, Flyers, Sixers, or Eagles and meet some of the city’s most lovable mascots. Also, the home of the Philadelphia Union is just a short drive away in Chester, Pennsylvania.

For dinner, find something for everyone, kids included, at Craft Hall. This spacious bar and restaurant has a BBQ-focused menu and features an indoor pirate-themed playground for younger visitors. Craft beer is brewed on-site for adults.

Cherish the time with your children and family by ending your Philadelphia visit by bowling a few frames at North Bowl, a hip, retro-inspired bowling alley in Northern Liberties. A menu of specialty tater tots is at the ready, should the family-friendly competition work up an appetite.