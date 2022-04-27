Bonda Umamaheswara Rao to stage protest in Vijayawada today

Vijayawada: While State Women's Commission served notices to TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and party leader and former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao to appear before the Commission at 11 am on Wednesday (April 27) in connection with an incident at GGH, Vijayawada, former MLA Bonda Uma is preparing for a massive dharna at Dharna chowk on Wednesday morning protesting against the attacks and atrocities taking place in the State.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Umamaheswara Rao said that TDP activists will stage a protest in Vijayawada on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, he categorically made it clear that he would not appear before the Women's Commission.

It may be noted that TDP activists obstructed State Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma from entering the old government hospital in Vijayawada, who went to the hospital to console the rape victim. Alleging that she was insulted by TDP leaders and activists, she issued summons asking party chief Chandrababu and Bonda Uma to appear before the Commission office in Mangalagiri.