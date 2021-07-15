Brahmin Cooperative Society to offer loan to teachers, journalists

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Cooperative Credit Society Limited (APBCCSL) has decided to sanction Rs 25,000 personal loan to private teachers schools and journalists in the State.

The decision was taken in view of the problems being faced by teachers and journalists due to the Covid pandemic. The APBCCSL branch manager G Srinivas in a press release said that the applicant will have to submit the xerox copy of the Aadhaar card, residence proof, latest bank statement of three months, school identity card for teachers, the accreditation card for journalists and details of the guarantor (security).

The applications are available at the Andhra Pradesh Brahmana Cooperative Credit Society Limited office, opposite Gayatri Convention Hall, GS Raju Road (Near Seetanna gate), Satyanrayanapuram. Interested persons can contact on 0866-2538448 and 9502709946. The loan amount should be repaid in 24 instalments, said the note.