Cabinet approves Rs 1.25 lakh cr investments

Vijayawada: The state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave nod for investments to a tune of Rs 1.25 lakh crore, including Rs 81,000 crore in green energy projects. The Cabinet gave approval for total 57 proposals.

Giving details of the decisions to media at the Secretariat, minister for information and public relations Ch Srinivas Venugopalakrishna said the Cabinet gave approval for distribution of 5 lakh tabs, including 4.72 lakh tabs to Class VIII students studying in government and aided schools and another 50,000 tabs to teachers this year. He said the 3 GB tabs costing Rs 16,000 and Byju's software costing Rs 24,000 will be distributed free of cost to students. He said that the students can utilise the tab till SSC. The project costs Rs 670 crore.

The minister said besides giving priority to welfare schemes, AP stands in first place in the country registering 11.43 per cent GSDP growth.

Venugopalakrishna said that the important decisions of Cabinet includes implementing YSR Cheyutha for empowering women on September 22. Over 25 lakh women will get benefit under the scheme with disbursal of 4,700 crore. The meet ratified probation for village secretariat staff and approved allotment of Rs 20 lakh each to village and ward secretariats. He said under PMAY and YSR urban housing, the Cabinet gave administrative sanction to construct one lakh houses in Visakhapatnam, including 96,250 in Visakha and 3,750 houses in Anakapalle.

The minister said the Cabient decided to introduce a draft bill on universities in Assembly. He said the cabinet decided to increase reservation for physically-challenged from existing 3 per cent to 4 per cent by amending the Act. He said 85 additional staff will be appointed in secretariat. The Cabinet gave approval for two PHCs in each mandal. Municipal school teachers will be brought under the control of school education department.

The minister said Cabinet approved provision of bank guarantee to Amaravati phase-I infrastructure works and increase radius of Bhavanapadu port.

It has also decided to release 20 prisoners under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in addition to 175 prisoners released earlier. He said Cabinet approved to set up Permanent Lok Adalats in five districts.

Venugopakakrishna said the Cabinet decided to allot land for various developmental works in the state.