Call to make public issues election agenda

Vijayawada: Malik Moatasim Khan from New Delhi expressed concern over the spreading of hatred, destroying of systems, and abusing of policies in the society. He participated in the conference held here under the auspices of the United Forum for Democracy.

Calling for social and political awareness among people, he said that everyone should vote in the elections because if we don’t vote, the communal forces will get stronger. He said that efforts should be made not to divide the vote. He said that politics and election campaigns are also creating heat. He said that it is evil to do politics by dividing people on the basis of caste, religion and region for the last seven decades.

High Court Advocate Pichuka Srinivas, advocates Mateen, Rizwan and Ramesh Patnaik, Pastor Srinivas, Hafiz Mastan Sharif, Maulana Samiuzzama, Political Analyst M Sharif and others participated.

Stating that the Constitution should be protected, they reiterated that public issues should be the main agenda in the upcoming elections. They said that it is unfortunate that our country has not developed in the last seven decades.

President of Jamaat Muhammad Rafiq said that selfishness has increased in politics and public problems remained unsolved. He said that it is bad that political parties are indulging in divisive and communal politics for their own interests.

Democracy cannot survive if there is no questioning among people. He said that the country will not develop as long as politics revolves around religion. There is a need to protect the country and the Constitution.

He demanded that the political parties should implement points in this public manifesto. A public manifesto will be released on the occasion. Ahle Hadith Maulana Nasir, Ahle Sunnatwal Jamaat, Hafiz, Jamaate Islami Hind AP Hafiz Shaukat Fahim, Meluko Abdusubhan from Andhra and other social organisations were present.