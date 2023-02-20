Central funds diverted for freebies, alleges BJP

Vijayawada (NTR district): BJP State general secretary Bitra Sivannarayana stressed on the need of BJP rule in Andhra Pradesh, opining that YSRCP and TDP rule is not good for the State.

Addressing a press conference at the party State office here on Sunday, he said that people believed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had committed some mistakes and went to jail, would repent and do well, but the CM was ruining the State. He alleged that the CM also destroying Capital Amaravati for three capitals. "The Central government has been providing ample funds for the newly formed Andhra Pradesh State for that past nine years, but the State governments are diverting them without using them for the purpose they were sanctioned. Many institutions in the capital, which are being constructed by the Central government. haven't provided facilities. Due to the YSRCP government policies, the AP was mired in deep debt," he added.

The BJP State secretary said that the State government is being provided crores of rupees' grants by the Central government and all these funds are being used for freebies. Referring to the anti-Hindu policies of the YSRCP government, Sivannarayana alleged that posting anti-Hindus posts on YSRCP's official Twitter account was objectionable. He demanded an apology for insulting Hindus. He appealed to the public to choose BJP rather than other political parties in the State and asserted that BJP can change the State's destiny if voted to power.