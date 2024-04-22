Chinni intensifies poll campaign

Vijayawada: TDP leader and NDA alliance candidate for Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni received the B-Form from the TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli on Sunday.

The TDP president handed over B forms to 144 Assembly candidates and 17 Lok Sabha candidates contesting in the State. Kesineni Chinni had filed the nomination papers for Vijayawada Lok Sabha on April 19. The TDP leader has been conducting many service activities in seven Assembly segments of NTR district for the last two years.

Chinni along with the BJP and Jana Sena cadre is canvassing for the victory in the Lok Sabha polls for the last few months and intensified the campaign in both urban and rural areas.