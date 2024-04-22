  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Chinni intensifies poll campaign

TDP leader Kesineni Chinni receiving B-Form from N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday; MP and TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu receiving B-Form from TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at the TDP state party office at Mangalagiri on Sunday
x

TDP leader Kesineni Chinni receiving B-Form from N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday; MP and TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu receiving B-Form from TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu at the TDP state party office at Mangalagiri on Sunday

Highlights

Vijayawada: TDP leader and NDA alliance candidate for Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni received the B-Form from the...

Vijayawada: TDP leader and NDA alliance candidate for Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni received the B-Form from the TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli on Sunday.

The TDP president handed over B forms to 144 Assembly candidates and 17 Lok Sabha candidates contesting in the State. Kesineni Chinni had filed the nomination papers for Vijayawada Lok Sabha on April 19. The TDP leader has been conducting many service activities in seven Assembly segments of NTR district for the last two years.

Chinni along with the BJP and Jana Sena cadre is canvassing for the victory in the Lok Sabha polls for the last few months and intensified the campaign in both urban and rural areas.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X