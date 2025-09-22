City decked up for Dasara celebrations

Vijayawada: The biggest festival of Vijayawada, the 11-day Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations, will be held from September 22 to October 2 at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, atop Indrakeeladri. The Kanaka Durga Temple authorities, in coordination with the NTR District Administration and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), have made elaborate arrangements to welcome lakhs of devotees.

The city has been decked up with colourful illuminations, while the temple and surrounding areas sparkle with decorative lighting. From Sunday evening, Vijayawada reverberated with the devotional chant “Om Kanaka Durgaya Namaha,” creating a spiritual and festive atmosphere. Authorities expect around 20 lakh devotees for the celebrations. To serve them, arrangements have been made for Laddu Prasadam, Anna Prasadam, drinking water, milk, buttermilk, and biscuits at the queue lines.

This year, the focus is on giving top priority to common devotees, treating them on par with VIPs. The Rs 500 ticket has been cancelled, while free darshan, Rs 100, and Rs 300 tickets are available. VIP darshan will be restricted to 7–9 am and 3–5 pm, while senior citizens and Divyangajans will get special access between 4–5 pm. An AI-enabled Command Control Room has also been set up to monitor crowd movement and reduce waiting times, with the administration targeting 90% devotee satisfaction levels. On the first day, Darshan of the presiding deity will begin at 8 am after the completion of Alankaram, special puja, and Snapanabhishekam. From the second day onwards, devotees will be allowed from 3 am to 11 pm, while on Moola Nakshatram day, September 29, the temple will remain open from 2 am to 11 pm.

Today’s Alankaram: Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi

On Monday, the goddess will appear as Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi, marking the beginning of the festival. As established in the Sri Chakra by Adi Shankara, the deity is adorned in this form to bestow her divine grace. She is revered as the embodiment of Saraswati’s wisdom, Mahakali’s power, and Lalitha Tripura Sundari’s prosperity. Worship of Sri Bala is considered a stepping stone to Sri Vidya Upasana, and even chanting her name is believed to bless devotees with knowledge, energy, and spiritual upliftment.