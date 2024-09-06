Close shave for Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has a narrow escape when he is inspecting the flood affected areas in Vijayawada city on Thursday. The incident took place when a train passed just a few feet away from Naidu while he was inspecting the velocity of Budameru flood at Madhuranagar from a railway bridge on Budameru.

While Naidu was inspecting Budameru from the bridge, the security noticed a speeding train and took away the Chief Minister to one side averting a mishap.

Eyewitnesses reported that the train's proximity to the Chief Minister was alarmingly close, creating a tense moment for those present. Authorities are investigating how such a dangerous situation came to be, given the high-profile nature of Naidu’s visit. The Chief Minister was reportedly unharmed and continued his tour of the affected areas, focusing on the ongoing relief and recovery operations.

It may be noted that Naidu had toured extensively in Budameru flood affected regions during the last few days. Starting from the Collector office in Vijayawada, he had inspected Budameru submerged areas by walking through agricultural fields and crossing the Eluru Canal through a punt and inspected the Budameru channel breach works. The CM enquired the officials over the velocity of Budameru at Ksarapalli bridge and steps to be taken to prevent breaches in future. Later, Naidu visited Madhuranagar, Devinagar, Pasuputota and Singh Nagar government press areas to take stock of the situation.

