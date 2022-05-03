CM committed to Brahmins welfare: MLA Vishnu

Vijayawada: The Jagan government is committed for the welfare of Brahmin community, stated Central MLA Malladi Vishnu. He participated in the swearing-in ceremony of the new office-bearers of Krishna district unit of Pourohita Vidwan Mahasabha here on Monday.

Congratulating the new team, Malladi Vishnu recalled that the YSRCP government had undertaken massive programmes for Brahmin welfare during the last three years. He said that he would strive to get recognition to Pourohityam as a profession of Brahmins. He had already discussed the issue with the Endowments department and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy responded to the proposal positively, he said.

Malladi Vishnu recalled that the government introduced Purohita Mitra, Arundhati, Vasishta and other schemes for the welfare of Brahmins. Before YSRCP came to power, only 15,500 Brahmins used to get pensions and now the number of pensioners has gone up to 26,000, he informed.

During the pandemic, Rs 5,000 was given to the poor Brahmins through the Brahmin Credit Society.

The MLA said that through ECB Nestam, all poor people belonging to upper castes are being helped and if there is anyone left out, the names would be included.

Purohita Vidwan Mahasabha state honorary president Yamijala Narasimha Murthy, State president Tenneti Sunil Sarma, state propaganda secretary Puranam Seshu, Munukuntla Sitaramalingeswara Sarma, Nowduri Viswanadha Avadhani, Mylavarapu Vijay Kumar Sarma, Dubbakula Subahmanyam and others participated.