CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy busy pacifying YSRCP leaders who missed Cabinet berths

Vijayawada: With increasing dissent from aspiring candidates, post Cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is busy pacifying several leaders.



The Chief Minister is asking the senior party leaders who missed the Cabinet berths to work hard to help the party win the 2024 Assembly elections and he assured them that the party would duly recognise their services. As part of the drive, the Chief Minister summoned Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday. Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy took Pinnelli to the Chief Minister. After completion of the meeting, MLA Pinnelli speaking to the media said that there is no question of dissent on failure to secure Cabinet berth and it is all media creation. He said that he failed to get the Cabinet berth due to social equations and was ready to discharge any duty assigned by the Chief Minister. He said that he would work with commitment to help the YSRCP win 2024 elections.

Similarly, the Chief Minister also discussed with Jaggaiahpet MLA and senior party leader Samineni Udayabhanu and Penamaluru MLA and former Minister Kolusu Parthasaradhi. It may be noted that Udayabhanu expressed concern over denial of Cabinet berth, though he is a senior leader. He indirectly cited the hand of some leaders for his failure to get Cabinet berth.

The followers of Uayabhanu organised rasta roko on national highway in protest against the party high command for the denial of a Minister's post to their leader. MP Mopidevi Venkataramana took Udayabhanu to the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister is said to have explained the reasons for denying Cabinet berth to Udayabhanu and assured to duly recognise his services to the party in future. Kolusu Parthasarathi also expressed concern over denial of Cabinet berth. The followers of Parthasarathi also staged protest. Parthasarathi said that he expected a Minister's post with the formation of new NTR district.

He said that the Chief Minister asked him to strengthen the party to win 2024 elections and he is ready to obey the orders of the Chief Minister. It may be noted that former minister Mekatoti Sucharita also expressed ire over denial of cabinet berth and submitted resignation to MP Mopidevi Venkataramana. The MP reportedly asked her to withdraw her decision. According to sources, the party leaders are trying to contact Sucharita to discuss with her.