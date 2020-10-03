CM YS Jagan to launch Vidya Kanuka on Oct 5

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the prestigious programme Jagananna Vidya Kanuka at Kankipadu in Krishna district on October 5.

Education minister Audimulapu Suresh, revealed this on Friday during a visit to Zilla Parishad high school and Model primary school at Kankipadu. Government programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram, principal secretary B Rajasekhar, Penamaluru MLA Kolusu Partha Sarathi, district collector A MD Imtiaz, joint collectors K Madhavi Latha and L Siva Sankar accompanied him.

Speaking to media at Kankipadu, Suresh said that the Chief Minister would observe the Naadu-Nedu works at Kankipadu on October 5. Later, he would formally launch the Vidya Kanuka programme in which the students would be given a kit comprising three pairs of school uniform, belt, tie, socks, and shoes.

He said that under the Naadu-nedu programme, infrastructure was developed for each and every government school throughout the state in three phases. Likewise, the infrastructure for junior colleges and degree colleges would also be developed in phases. All government schools would compete with the private and corporate schools, he said.

Admitting that Naadu-Nedu programme was delayed due to corona pandemic, he said that the target would be covered by expediting the works.

The minister announced that the YSR pre-primary school programme would be implemented from the next academic year after developing the 1,000 Anganwadi centres as pre-primary schools. District education officer Rajyalakshmi and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan project officer Ravindra were also present.