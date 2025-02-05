  • Menu
Collector Lakshmisha pats taekwondo champions

Vijayawada: District collector Dr G Lakshmisha congratulated 25 sportspersons who participated and won gold and silver in the national-level under-14 and senior categories of Taekwondo competitions at Hyderabad from January 28 to 30. They were trained in the Ankamma Rao Taekwondo Academy in NTR district.

About 600 sportspersons from 16 states across India participated in the competitions.

The 25 sportspersons from the district won 46 medals in various categories including 19 gold medals, 16 silver medals and eleven bronze medals.

Academy coach Malisetti Ankamma Rao and Pasupuleti Gowrisankar brought the sportspersons to meet the district collector.

Collector advised sportspersons to win more laurels in future and bring name and fame to the district, state and the country.

