Cong to receive applications from aspirants from today

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Mastan Vali said the Congress party will collect applications from Wednesday onwards from the candidates aspiring to contest the Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing media at the Andhra Ratna Bhavan on Tuesday, Mastan Vali said the APCC affairs chief Manickam Tagore will visit Vijayawada on Wednesday and start collecting applications from the Congress leaders.

He said aspirants who wish to contest the polls can also apply online and the party will collect applications till the election schedule is released. He said the YSRCP is afraid of APCC chief YS Sharmila.

He said a large number of Congress functionaries are attending the tour programme of Sharmila in North Andhra. He said the advisor to the Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and ministers are responding to the comments made by Sharmila and it indicates that the YSRCP leaders are afraid of Sharmila. Sharmila announced the party will contest in all 175 Assembly segments in AP.