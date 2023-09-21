Congress seeks justice to weaker sections in MBBS admissions

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) decided to submit representations to all the district Collectors on September 21 in the State, seeking justice to the weaker sections in the admissions into MBBS courses.

APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju speaking to the media on Wednesday, alleged that the YSRCP is doing injustice to the merit students belonging to weaker sections in MBBS admissions. He said during the second phase of counselling many merit students belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minority sections could not get admissions due to the new rules framed by the State government. He said Congress leaders will submit a memorandum to the Collectors of all districts on Thursday seeking justice and explaining how the merit students of SC, ST, BC and Minority sections could not get admissions.

Rudra Raju alleged the YSR University of Health sciences vice-chancellor is also not caring about the injustice meted out to weaker sections.

He demanded the government and university authorities to stop the counselling. Referring to the women reservation bill Rudra Raju said the UPA government introduced the bill in Rajya Sabha in 2010 and Congress leaders Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi have supported it.