Cops rescue 353 children in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: As many as 353 children below 15 years of age were rescued in various parts of Krishna district under Operation Muskan, informed State DGP D Gautam Sawangon on Wednesday.

He had instructed the police officials to rescue the children wandering in streets, child labour and neglected children in public places like bus stations, work places, hotels and other areas.

Under Vijayawada police Commissionerate limits, the police rescued 63 children, including 58 boys and five girls. The police staff, as per the instructions of the Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu, searched the hotels, restaurants, public places, workshops and rescued the child labour and neglected children.

They handed over the children to the parents after counselling. The police conducted Covid tests to the children and three of them tested positive to Covid-19.

Operation Muskan was launched to rescue the child labour and neglected children to provide rehabilitation. The police are working in coordination with the departments of labour, women and child welfare, social welfare and NGOs.

In Krishna district, the police conducted searches and rescued 296 children in the district. Among them 229 are boys and the remaining are girls. The district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu said Covid tests were conducted to 271 children. On the first day, 64 reports came in and all were negative. He said the remaining Covid reports will be given in one or two days. He said the children, who test positive to Covid will be given treatment at the Child care institutions or Covid care centres in the district.

Of the total 296 children rescued in Operation Muskan in the district, 280 belongs to Andhra Pradesh, 11 to Odisha, four from Tamil Nadu and one from Rajasthan. He informed that 19 children are below five years of age and the remaining are below 15 years. He said the rescued children were handedover to their parents after counselling and stated the Operation Muskan was conducted with Covid norms. He said the children will be given textbooks and notebooks to continue the education. Additional SP Malika Garg and officials of Labour, Municipal, Women and Child Welfare and other departments participated in the operation.