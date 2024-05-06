Coromandel presents mopeds to 9 farmers

Guntur: Coromandel International Limited organised the Coromandel Gromor farmers’ celebration marking the conclusion of their Gromor Rythu Sambaralu programme at the ITC godown in Budampadu village of Guntur mandal in Guntur district on Sunday.

Coromandel International, a prominent leader in agricultural solutions in India hosted the Gromor Rythu Sambaralu event from November 15, 2023 to February 29, 2024. As part of the initiative, nine farmers from Guntur and Prakasam districts were selected through a lucky draw among those who had purchased Gromor fertilizers and they were awarded TVS Excel motorcycles.

The mopeds were presented on Sunday. The event witnessed the presence of key company representatives, including Divisional Head Agronomist Mohan, Zonal Manager Hari, Gromor Nano DAP Business Manager Swaroop, and Marketing Officer Tirupati Rao.

During the celebration, Zonal Manager Hari addressed the farmers emphasising the company’s commitment to providing them with quality fertilisers tailored to their agricultural needs.