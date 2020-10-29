Coronavirus cases likely to rise in November, December in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Coronavirus cases can increase in November and December in Krishna district, said Krishna district collector Md Imtiaz quoting opinion of experts on Wednesday.



He participated in awareness rally taken out in Vuyyur. Municipal, ward secretariats, medical and health department staff participated in the awareness rally on Covid-19.

Later, the Collector conducted a meeting at the municipal office with the officials of various departments and explained the Covid pandemic and the measures taken by the district administration to check the spread of virus.

Imtiaz said the first case reported on March 25 in the district and between 220 to 260 cases reported per day in April, May and June and number of cases increased by August and September. He said around 400 cases are registered every day in the district in October and warned the people that the number of Covid cases may increase in November and December according to experts. He said most cases were reported in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Jaggaiahpet, Nuzvid, Vissannapeta, A Konduru and other places in the district.

Referring to the measures taken by the district administration to check the spread of coronavirus, he said vigorous campaign was launched on use of masks, sanitisers and maintaining physical distance in the public places. He suggested that it is better to start taking treatment in the initial stages of Covid infection and it can prevent respiratory problems.

Later, the collector inspected the ward secretariat Nos 4 and 6 in Vuyyur town and checked the records. He said the government is delivering 543 types of services through the village and ward secretariats. He enquired about the registration of the names of the beneficiaries of house site pattas in Vuyyur. Vuyyur Municipal commissioner M Prakasa Rao and other officials, staff attended the event.