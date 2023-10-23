CPI, CPM condemn CM’s remarks on oppn, media

VIJAYAWADA: The Left parties CPI and CPM on Sunday strongly condemned the comments made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy defining the anti-social elements in the State while addressing the police on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day in Vijayawada on Saturday.



It may be recalled that the Chief Minister during his speech at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada, defining the anti-social elements said the gangs who try to take the law into their hands in the name of freedom of the press, human rights and democracy for selfish ends are also anti-socials. Referring to the recent violent incidents at Angallu and Punganuru, the Chief Minister said that certain groups, aiming at disturbing the peace in society, are trying to attack the government. They are also anti-social, he said, and urged the police to deal with them sternly. Responding to the comments made by the Chief Minister, CPM State secretary Y Srinivasa Rao has a made a post in X stating that it is unfortunate that the Chief Minister has used the Police Commemoration Day to suppress the voice of the people and the Opposition parties.

“The YSRCP government seems to be following in the footsteps of PM Narendra Modi as the BJP is branding the journalists as the traitors and terrorists and conducting raids on the media outlets like Wire and News Click,” he said. He criticised the Chief Minister for not taking action on people committing atrocities and looting people’s money. He demanded the Chief Minister to withdraw his comments. In a press release, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna alleged that the State government is using the police force to register cases on the agitations of the people, opposition parties and media.