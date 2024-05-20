CPI predicts fall of BJP, YSRCP

Guntur: Communist Party of India national secretary Dr K Narayana predicted the fall of the BJP government at the Centre and YSRCP government in AP.

Addressing media at Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan here on Sunday, he said Muslims are not in favour of BJP.

He blamed former chief justice of Supreme Court Justice CJ Venkata Ramana and former vice-president of India M Venkaiah Naidu for spoiling the judiciary. He said corruption is rampant in the YSRCP government in the state.

He said TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu joined the NDA for gaining political mileage. He said 97% of the politicians are playing politics with money. He criticised Naidu for starting to play politics with money. He said due to the failure of the police department, post poll violence continued.

CPI state assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao and others were present.