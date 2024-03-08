CPM demands completion of Gunadala flyover

Vijayawada: The CPM leaders headed by its executive committee member Ch Babu Rao here on Thursday staged a protest at three-bridge centre demanding completion of Gunadala flyover which had remained incomplete for the last 15 years.

Addressing the gathering, Babu Rao said that the YSRCP, TDP and BJP leaders who could not complete the bridge for the last 15 years have no right to seek votes in the next general elections. The MLAs of TDP during its term and the YSRCP MLAs in the present dispensation failed to bring funds for the completion of the bridge.

He demanded to release the fund for Gunadala Bridge works before the issuance of the election notification. He also demanded house pattas for people living on the banks of canals in the city for the last several decades.

Babu Rao said that the Gunadala Bridge is in a dilapidated condition and it may collapse any moment causing huge damage to the lives of people. CPM leaders B Ramana Rao, Kot Kalyan, Shakeela, Govind, Ajay, Prasanna, Lakshmana, Lakshmi, Sagar, Praveen, Supraja, Venkateswra Rao, Krishna, Krishnamurthy, Gangadhar and others participated. Advocate Praveen extended support to the agitation.