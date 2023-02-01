CPM demands development of Amaravati as capital

Vijayawada(NTR District): CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao has denounced Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision of shifting the capital as well as his residence to Visakhapatnam. He opined that the decision was a deceptive statement.

It should be noted here that the CM on Tuesday announced that Vishakapatnam will soon become the State capital and added that he will be shifting there in the months to come.

In a press release here on Tuesday, he said that the CM is in contempt of court as it (case) is still pending at the Supreme court.

He alleged that the statement can lead to misleading the North Andhra people and to increase the speculations in the real estate. He further demanded the government to develop the existing capital Amravati.