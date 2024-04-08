CPM opposes slaughter house in Disneyland open area

Vijayawada: CPM leader Chigurupati Baburao, Left parties and Congress alliance candidate for the Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency, said the CPM will oppose the proposed construction of a slaughter house in Disneyland area in Vambay colony. He alleged that the YSRCP and TDP neglected the development of Ajit Singh Nagar, Vambay colony and Kandrika colonies.

Baburao along with his supporters and Left party workers continued the election campaign on Sunday in Vambay colony, Rajiv Gruhakalpa colony and other areas in 61 Division. He urged the voters to vote for the Left parties and Congress alliance candidates in the Assembly elections to be held on May 13.

He said the people of Ajit Singh Nagar area are already suffering with the dumping yard and burning of garbage. He demanded the VMC to withdraw the decision on construction of a slaughter house in the residential area.

He said a large number of people from different parts of the city settled in the rehabilitated colonies in Ajit Singh Nagar area in Central constituency and the government had not issued the house site pattas.

The CPM leader has demanded the government to immediately distribute the house site pattas to the eligible people. He recalled that house site pattas were distributed and registrations were made to 40,000 people during the Left parties’ rule in Ajit Singh Nagar area. He expressed concern over the increasing liquor shops in the colonies during the past few years and allegations that Vambay colony and other colonies became addresses for availability of Ganja.