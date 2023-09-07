Create awareness on Lok Adalat, SP Arif Hafeez tells officials

Guntur: Guntur district SP K Arif Hafeez urged the petitioners to avail the National Mega Lok Adalat to be held on September 9 and solve the pending cases. He instructed the police officials to create awareness on Lok Adalat and take steps to conduct counselling to both parties.

He stressed the need to dispose of more pending cases in Lok Adalat and added that the aim of the Lok Adalat is to settle the cases through compromise. The SP said excise cases, criminal cases, road accident cases, civil disputes and family dispute cases can be settled through the compromise.

He directed the officials to issue notices to the petitioners based on the case registered and which can be compromised through the National Mega Lok Adalat. If the case is settled in Lok Adalat, there is no need to make rounds to the courts and waste the money and time, he stated.