Creativity helps excel in every field: Photographers felicitated on the occasion of the World Photography Day

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and SP Malika Garg participated as chief guests at the World Photography Day celebrations held by the Ongole Kalanilayam at the Ambedkar Bhavan here on Saturday.

The Collector, SP, and the other guests including QIS Engineering College principal Dr Hanumatha Rao, Jahnavi NEET Academy director P Janardhan, Rotary Club president K Gopalakrishna, prominent orthopedic surgeon in town Dr Jeevan, IMA Ongole president Dr Manibabu, BMR Abharan proprietor Arjun Rao, Apex School director Sivareddy, DRDA and MEPMA PD Ravikumar observed the photos arranged in the photo exhibition and also evinced interest on early cameras which were kept on display.

They felicitated senior photographers Tadi Ramachandra Rao and K Srinivas and presented prizes and mementos to the winners of the State-level photo competition. The photographers R Seetharamaiah from Chinaganjam in Bapatla district, VKRS Sarma from Nedunuru in Konaseema district and G Balaji Mohan Krishna from Vetapalem of Bapatla district won the prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Dinesh Kumar said that everyone has creativity, they can do wonders if they can streamline it in the right direction. He said that a photograph is not merely a picture but has many emotions. He said that the photography field has undergone many changes and developed with technology. He advised the photographers to be prepared to compete with artificial intelligence too.

SP Malika Garg advised people to make photography a habit to get relief from daily stress. She asked them to use their smart phones to capture the best moments and preserve them as memories. She said that photographers can excel in their field with an eye for detail, as photos are the medium to present their emotions to the world.