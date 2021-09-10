Cultivate habit of serving people: Sonu Sood to students

Vijayawada: Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has called upon students to cultivate the habit of serving people. Interacting with the students preparing for the UPSC examination, Sonu Sood suggested them to take up the service activities besides academics. Students of the Sarat Chandra IAS academy were excited to see the film actor, who is very popular in both Bollywood and Tollywood.

The actor was here on Thursday to participate in various programmes.

Scores of fans gathered at Gannavaram Airport to welcome the real hero who became very popular in the country with his dedicated service to people during the Covid pandemic time. Fans also cheered and greeted the hero near Ankura hospital and at Durga temple. He visited Durga temple on Indrakeeladri and prayed for the wellbeing of the people. He said he was excited and felt very happy visiting the Durga temple and offering special prayers.

He inaugurated Ankura Hospital's first centre in Vijayawada. It is the 11th centre of Ankura super specialty hospital chain in the Telugu States dedicated to women and children.