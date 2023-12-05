Cyclone landfall begins near Bapatla

VIJAYAWADA : The severe cyclonic storm “michaung” (pronounced as migjaum) over westcentral Bay of Bengal along and off south Andhra Pradesh coast has started the landfall on the coast of Bapatla around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and it will cross the Coast in two hours. Consequently, the tidal waves increased and sea weather changed drastically and heavy rainfall occurring at Bapatla and nearby area with winds speed of 90-100 km per hour.

The cyclone after crossing the coast may be weakened, according to Materiological centre, Amaravati. The cyclone Michaung which stated centered about 20 km east-northeast of Ongole, 45 km southwest of Bapatla, 80 km north-northeast of Kavali, 120 km north-northeast of Nellore, and 110 km southwest of Machilipatnam at 10.30 a.m. slowly moved towards Bapatla Coast resulting in landfall. The cyclone entered the land with 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph. It moved northwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past six hours, according to bulletin released by the IMD at 1.30 p.m.