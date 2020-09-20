Deprived of medical reimbursement, rue government staff in AP

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh JAC, Amaravati has said the government employees had been facing many hardships due to halting of the payment of medical reimbursement and denial of treatment by network hospitals to the employees and their families on Health cards issued by the government.

The JAC leaders have demanded that the government take steps to ensure payment of medical reimbursement of the bills to the employees. The JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and general secretary Y V Rao said on Saturday that the government is not implementing the medical reimbursement since August, 2020.

They said the corporate hospitals too are not providing treatment to the government employees and their families on the health card issued by the government. They said the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) became totally useless now and recalled that the State government employees had been using the EHS to get medical treatment for a long time in the State.

They said the State government for the past five years held meetings and discussions several times but the network hospitals were ignoring the government orders and not treating the government employees on the health cards.

Bopparaju and YV Rao said the employees had been paying subscription for the Employees Health Scheme for a long time but they are being deprived of medical treatment now under the health scheme.

Expressing concern they said the situation of employees worsened since March 2020 after the outbreak of Covid-19 as employees working in Medical Health, Panchayat Raj, Police, Revenue, Municipal Administration and other departments had been working under hazardous conditions and families of the employees are also at risk.

They requested Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to respond immediately and help them get medical reimbursement and treatment in the network hospitals as per the agreement.