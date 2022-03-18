Development works worth Rs 187cr get underway in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: City Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi said that development works worth Rs 187 crore taken up by the VMC are underway in Vijayawada city. She said the civic body is giving importance for development of infrastructure facilities like laying of roads, UGD lines, development of parks, VMC schools etc.

She addressed the media here on Thursday marking completion of one year in office. She informed that 23.16 km BT roads executed at a cost of Rs 20.76 crore; CC roads for a stretch of 15.76 km laid with Rs 17.08 crore; 3.75 km new UGD works were executed; and patch works completed in 44.99 km roads as part of the road development works.

She said BR Ambedkar and Raghavaiah Park and Rajiv Gandhi Park were renovated with Rs 2.6 crore and Gandhi Hill was developed at Rs 1.01 crore.

Bhagyalakshmi said students enrolment in VMC schools increased to 30,000 with 3,000 students joined this academic year, due to the implementation of schemes like Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Amma vodi etc. She said the government is implementing midday meals scheme and providing eggs five days a week.

"Development of schools is underway in the city under Nadu Nedu programme. 249 additional classrooms are being built in 19 VMC schools with Rs 31 crore," she informed and added that vidya volunteers also appointed to help students and teachers in the VMC schools.

The Mayor said the VMC spent Rs 40 crore on solid waste management with 15th Finance Commission funds and Rs 9.5 crore was spent on bins for wet and dry garbage segregation. She said Rs 15.41 crore was spent for drinking water supply, Rs 5 crore for LED lights, Rs 2 crore for the development of Singh Nagar and Vidyadharapuram Cemetery, Rs. 8.9 crore for the construction of Chennupati Ramakotaiah Stadium. The Mayor informed that Rs 12.60 crore was spent for setting up of 12 Urban Health Centres in the city.