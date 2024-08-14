  • Menu
DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao inspects I-Day parade rehearsal

DGP ChDwaraka TirumalaRao, collector Dr G SrijanaN and other officials inspecting rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday ( Photo Ch Venkata Mastan )
DGP ChDwaraka TirumalaRao, collector Dr G SrijanaN and other officials inspecting rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday ( Photo Ch Venkata Mastan )

Vijayawada: DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and other officials inspected the rehearsal for Independence Day celebrations at the IGMC stadium here on Tuesday. The DGP along with principal secretary (political) S Suresh Kumar, NTR district collector G Srijana, APSP DIG B Rajakumari, Vijayawada commissioner of police S V Rajasekhara Babu, VMC commissioner HM Dhyana Chandra and other officials inspected the rehearsal.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will hoist the National Flag at the IGMC stadium on August 15 and address the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The DGP and principal secretary issued instructions to the officials on the arrangements to be made for the 78th Independence Day celebrations. Contingents from various police departments participated in the rehearsal parade.

State ministers, MPs, MLAs, judges, senior government officers including chief secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad and district officials will attend the I-Day celebrations. Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the mega event.

