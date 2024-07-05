Dinakar flays Rahul for ‘petty politics’ on Agniveers

Vijayawada: BJP AP chief official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar alleged that the Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is doing petty politics on Agniveers, who sacrifice their lives for the country.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Dinakar said Rahul Gandhi furnished false information regarding payment to the kin of Agniveer Ajay Singh. He said the Central government has already assisted Rs 98.38 lakh to the family of Ajay Singh, and the process of assisting the remaining amount of Rs 67 lakh is in the final stage as per the statement declared by the appropriate army officer.

Dinakar said Rahul Gandhi will have to apologise to the nation on his wilful false statement on the floor of the Lok Sabha and thereafter outside subsequently.

“We will bring information under the RTI Act on this issue and expose the false propaganda of Rahul Gandhi with his childish antics,” he said.