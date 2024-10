District in-charge ministers appointed

Vijayawada: The state government issued orders appointing in-charge ministers for various districts. Some of the ministers were appointed as in-charge for two districts.

As per the orders, following are the in-charge ministers for the districts: Srikakulam-Kondapalli Srinivas, Vizianagaram-Vangalapudi Anitha, Parvathipuram and BR Ambedkar Konaseema-K Atchannaidu, Visakhapatnam-Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Alluri Sitharama Raju-Gummadi Sandha Rani, Anakapalle-Kollu Ravindra, Kakinada-P Narayana, East Godavari-Nimmala Ramanaidu, Eluru-Nadendla Manohar, West Godavari and Palnadu-Gottipati Ravikumar, NTR-Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Krishna-Vasamsetti Subhas, Guntur-Kandula Durgesh, Bapatla-Kolusu Parthasarathy, Prakasam-Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Nellore-NMD Farooq, Nandyal-Payyavula Keshav, Anantapur-TG Bharath, Sri Sathyasai and Tirupati-Anagani Satya Prasad, YSR-S Savitha, Annamayya-BC Janardhana Reddy and Chittoor-M Ram Prasad Reddy.