'Don't worry about PRC recommendations'

Vijayawada: The employees of Energy department need not worry over the recommendations of the Pay Revision Commission, which would revise employees' salaries, said Minister for Energy, Forest and Environment Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

He released new calendar and diary brought out by the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCDCL) in connection with its second anniversary celebrations here on Tuesday. Employees of Transco, Genco, APEPDCL, APSPDCL, APCPDCL, NEDCAP, SECM, and APSEEDCO participated in the programme.

The Minister clarified that the proposed regulations would be

applicable to the new employees but not to the old employees.

The compassionate appointments would also be in tune with the regulations, he said.

Referring to the problems of outsourcing employees, Minister Srinivasa Reddy announced that a decision would be taken in their favour. "The chairman and managing directors would be directed to listen to the woes of the employees and solve their problems," he said.

The Minister complimented the efforts of Energy department employees in providing power supply during the tough times of corona pandemic and cyclones in 2021.

He also complimented them for providing nine-hour power supply to farmers.

He recalled that Genco has saved Rs 2,500 crore by purchasing power in the open market and by maintaining the best standards. The Central government also complimented the State in this regard, he added.

As part of strengthening field-level in power supply, the government appointed 7,329 linemen and 213 assistant engineers, who would help to provide better services to the consumers.

The Minister exhorted the employees to find modern systems to serve the consumers better.

Energy secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth said that the government had been extending total cooperation to the Discoms, which have been facing financial problems. The government released Rs 28,166 crore in the financial years of 2019-20 and 2020-21. In the present financial year, the government had already released Rs 5334.04 crore to the Discoms, he informed. He said the transmission loss had considerably come down from 2.91 percent to 2.60 percent.

The Secretary complimented the APEPDCL for developing Real Time Feeder Monitoring System, which would help to improve uninterrupted power supply to consumers. He said the government was determined to take decision for the welfare of power employees.

Chairman and Managing Director J Padma Janardhana Reddy revealed that APCPDCL has taken up construction of container substation at Gollapudi at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore. Only ten percent of the land of the conventional substation is enough to build such substation, he pointed out. 'APCPDCL is also building air-insulated substations at Jagananna colonies at a cost of Rs 65 crore.'

AP Genco MD B Sridhar, AP Transco JMD I Prithvitej, JMD Vigilance B Malla Reddy, APSPDCL CMD H Haranatha Rao, APEPDCL CMD K Santosha Rao, Transco directors Praveen Kumar and Muthupandiyan, and Genco director Chandrasekhar Raju also participated.