Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy appointed member of State Medical Council

Vijayawada: The State government has appointed noted psychiatrist Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy and former pediatrics Professor Dr G Sudhakar as members of the State Medical Council for a term of five years. The order to this effect was issued on Thursday.

At present, Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy is the member of the governing council of the Dr NTR University of Health Sciences. He worked as the national president of Indian Psychiatric Society in the past.

Dr Indla has been director of Indla's VIMHANS in Vijayawada for the last 40 years. He is running the biggest de-addiction and rehabilitation hospital in the State at Nunna on the outskirts of the city.

He is also maintaining Indla's Child Guidance Clinics at Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada for the children. He authored nine books to bring awareness among people on the psychiatric problems.

Indla's VIMHANS is the only hospital in the State which offers post graduate course of DNB in psychiatry.