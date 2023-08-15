Dr SBR Kumar takes charge as APSACS PD

Vijayawada: Dr SBR Kumar Laghimsetty took charge as Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) Project Director at APSACS State office in Tadepalli on Monday. The State government appointed him to hold full additional charge of this post recently.

Presently, Dr Kumar is working as the Commissioner of AP State Ayush department and from now on he is going to look after the responsibilities of APSACS also.

After taking charge as the PD, Kumar said that he will strive to contain HIV/AIDS and will work hard to improve the workstyle of APSACS by chalking out some plans. He asked every employee and staff of the department to work with dedication. Later, the Project Director visited ART and ICTC centres in Vijayawada Government General Hospital. APD Dr Koteswari, JDs Dr Kameswara Prasad, Subramanyam Reddy and others accompanied hims.