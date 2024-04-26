Live
- Delhi Civic Body Elections Postponed Due To Presiding Officer Nomination Delay
- Arun Govil Rebuts "Outsider" Label Ahead Of Lok Sabha Debut In Meerut
- 15 Telangana boys bag perfect 100 percentile in JEE Mains Session–II
- Bheemili developed with Rs 3,800 cr in TDP rule: Ganta
- Special Police Observer reviews poll arrangements
- TS LAWCET, PGLCET registration date extended
- Andhra Paper lockout creates stir
- Cyberabad cops ban drone flights for V-P visit today
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 26 April
- Gold rates in Delhi slashes, check the rates on 26 April 2024
Just In
Dr Srinivas gets best veterinary surgeon award
Highlights
Vijayawada: Department of animal husbandry, Government of Andhra Pradesh honoured the veterinary doctor and surgeon Dr Kamani Srinivas with ‘Best...
Vijayawada: Department of animal husbandry, Government of Andhra Pradesh honoured the veterinary doctor and surgeon Dr Kamani Srinivas with ‘Best veterinary surgeon’ award on Thursday for his excellent service to the department and pet animals.
Dr Srinivas performed more than 2,000 surgeries on the pet animals of cats, dogs, rabbits, cows and buffaloes during his service of more than 20 years.
He is working as the assistant director at the NTR Super specialty veterinary hospital in Labbipet, Vijayawada. Director of animal husbandry department Dr Amarendra Kumar presented the citation and merit certificate to Dr Srinivas. Hospital staff felicitated and congratulated Dr Srinivas on receiving the award.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS