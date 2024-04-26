  • Menu
Dr Srinivas gets best veterinary surgeon award

Dr Srinivas gets best veterinary surgeon award
Vijayawada: Department of animal husbandry, Government of Andhra Pradesh honoured the veterinary doctor and surgeon Dr Kamani Srinivas with ‘Best veterinary surgeon’ award on Thursday for his excellent service to the department and pet animals.

Dr Srinivas performed more than 2,000 surgeries on the pet animals of cats, dogs, rabbits, cows and buffaloes during his service of more than 20 years.

He is working as the assistant director at the NTR Super specialty veterinary hospital in Labbipet, Vijayawada. Director of animal husbandry department Dr Amarendra Kumar presented the citation and merit certificate to Dr Srinivas. Hospital staff felicitated and congratulated Dr Srinivas on receiving the award.

