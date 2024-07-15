Live
Just In
Durga temple ghat road closed
Highlights
Vijayawada: Sri Durga temple ghat road was closed on Sunday due to heavy rains and drizzle for the past two days. The temple administration has decided to close the ghat road as there is a possibility of landslides and falling boulders on the ghat.
Devotees are advised to reach the temple by lifts or steps. Due to Aashada masam a large number of devotees visit the temple and present the saare and offer prayers. As a precautionary measure to check mishaps the ghat road has been closed on Sunday and will be re-opened later, informed the temple administration.
