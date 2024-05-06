EC orders removal of DGP Rajendranath

Vijayawada: The political heat in Andhra Pradesh has suddenly gained momentum with the decision of the Election Commission of India transferring DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy with immediate effect. This announcement within couple of hours of the public meeting addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Dharmavaram assumes importance. The EC in its order stated that the DGP should hand over the charge to the officer immediately below his rank and he should not be assigned any election related works till the completion of the elections to the Legislative Assembly in the state.

The EC further asked the Chief Secretary to submit a panel of three names of the DG rank IPS officers against the incumbent post by 11 am on Monday along with their APAR grading for the last five years and vigilance clearance to the Commission.

The DGP had faced severe criticism from the Opposition parties who alleged that the state police under his administration was working in favour of the ruling party. They also alleged that he had even been ignoring the directions of the ECI. Rajendranath had succeeded Gowtham Sawang about two years back.

It may be mentioned here that the EC had recently transferred Vijayawada Commissioner of police Kranti Rana and Intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulyu.