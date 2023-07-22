Economy meals for railway passengers

Vijayawada: In a bid to provide quality, affordable and hygienic meals to rail passengers, the Indian Railways has introduced the concept of Economy Meals. As part of this, rail passengers will be provided with two types of meals at affordable cost, particularly to those traveling in general coaches. The price of the economy meal would be Rs 20 while the combo meal is priced at Rs 50.

These meals are being served through extended service counters of kitchen units of refreshments rooms and Jan Aahar of IRCTC (Indian Railway Tourism and Catering Service) situated at the railway stations. The service counters will be placed on the platform near general coaches so that a large number of passengers can avail of the service. The service counters will be used by the authorised vendors for stacking, service, and sale of economy meals to the passengers.

In the Vijayawada Division, to begin with, the railway station here has been identified for serving these meals to the passengers.

In the South Central Railway, the railway stations at Hyderabad, Renigunta, and Guntakal were identified. The initiative has already commenced operation in all four stations over the Zone. The Ministry of Railways has taken up this initiative to provide affordable and quality meals in adequate numbers for rail passengers traveling in general coaches. The menu also has provision for South Indian items as well.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra Anandrao Patil said that Indian Railways is always looking ways to provide better amenities for Rail Passengers, and towards this goal the provision of economy meals will be particularly useful to the general passengers.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Rambabu Vavilapalli asserted that the passengers will be able to get quality and hygienic meals at affordable cost.