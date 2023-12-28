Eluru: Nurses told to be compassionate

Live
District collector Prasanna Venkatesh participated as chief guest in the cap presentation programme of 26th batch of Indian Red Cross Society nursing students here on Wednesday.
Eluru : District collector Prasanna Venkatesh participated as chief guest in the cap presentation programme of 26th batch of Indian Red Cross Society nursing students here on Wednesday.
He called upon nurses to show compassion and love while dealing with patients and nurses should discharge their duties with commitment. Students who completed nursing studies should start life by providing unbiased services to patients. They should talk with patients and infuse confidence that they have come to the right place to get treatment.
With joint families on extinction and lack of care for elders in modern age, there is every need to show special care and love for the aged coming to hospitals, collector advised.
He said nurses play a key role in serving the patients. Every nurse should emulate Florence Nightingale who brought fame to the nursing profession.
Collector handed over caps and certificates to students who completed the nursing course of the Red Cross. He appreciated the donors for handing over better equipment for the Red Cross dialysis centre.